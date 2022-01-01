Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Darien

Darien restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Coromandel Cuisine of India

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CALAMARI COROMANDEL$16.00
Calamari stir fried with onions, bell pepper, garlic and garnished with curry leaves. From the Coromandel coast
NOTE: HAS DAIRY
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
Item pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Calamari$14.00
Buffalo Crackling Calamari Salad$18.00
Fried calamari, romaine, radicchio, frisee, lemon vinaigrette
Fried Montauk Calamari$15.00
Spicy marinara sauce
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$16.00
Chipotle Aioli & Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about The Goose
Nino's image

PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari Fra Diavolo$14.00
More about Nino's

