Calamari in Darien
Darien restaurants that serve calamari
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
Coromandel Cuisine of India
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|CALAMARI COROMANDEL
|$16.00
Calamari stir fried with onions, bell pepper, garlic and garnished with curry leaves. From the Coromandel coast
NOTE: HAS DAIRY
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
|Grilled Calamari
|$14.00
|Buffalo Crackling Calamari Salad
|$18.00
Fried calamari, romaine, radicchio, frisee, lemon vinaigrette
|Fried Montauk Calamari
|$15.00
Spicy marinara sauce
More about The Goose
The Goose
972 Post Road, Darien
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Chipotle Aioli & Spicy Tomato Sauce