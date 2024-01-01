Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Darien restaurants you'll love

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Darien

Must-try Darien restaurants

NEAT Coffee image

 

NEAT Coffee

20 Grove Street, Darien

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Not-So-NEAT (Cold Brew Iced Latte)$5.50
Cold Brew$5.00
Mocha$6.00
Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Darien - 980 post road

980 post road, darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bodega Original Guacamole$11.00
tomato, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, green tabasco, salt, pepper, lime juice
Rice & Beans$5.00
black beans, white rice, vegan
Cochinita Pibil$4.75
slow cooked pork, refried beans, pickled red onion, cilantro
Consumer pic

 

BARVIDA. Darien

879 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Berry Best$9.99
*comes in a 16oz plant-based cup (eco friendly & biodegradable)
BENEFIT: Antioxidants, Energy Boost & Aids Digestion
Organic Brazilian Açaí
Organic Banana
Organic Strawberries
Organic Blueberries
Organic Cold-Pressed Apple Juice
The Mood Manager$12.99
*comes in a 16oz plant-based cup (eco friendly & biodegradable)
BENEFIT: Immunity-Boosting, Increases Energy & Detoxes Heavy Metals
Organic Banana
Organic Pineapple
Organic Blue Spirulina
Organic Almond Butter
Organic Maple
Organic Himalayan Salt
Organic Vanilla
Organic Agave
Organic Cinnamon
Organic Date
Organic Almond Milk
The Energizer$12.99
*comes in a 16oz plant-based cup (eco friendly & biodegradable)
BENEFIT: Energy & Immunity
Organic Banana
Organic Chocolate Protein Powder
Organic Peanut Butter
Organic Granola (gluten free and nut free)
Organic Blueberries
Organic Cinnamon
Organic Himalayan Salt
Organic Almond Milk
Consumer pic

 

Seamore's - Darien

110 Heights Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seamore's Salad$18.00
avocado, crunchy greens, mint, pear, cucumber, cherry tomato, crumbled peanuts, porcini parmesan vinaigrette
Seamore's Burger$18.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Consumer pic

 

Aux Delices - Darien

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wheatberry Side Salad$4.99
Wheatberry, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red grapes, parsley, red wine vinegar, olive oil, shallots
PS - The Vermonter$12.99
Mesclun, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, mandarin oranges, walnuts, blue cheese and maple syrup vinaigrette.
Case - Tuna Nicoise Salad$16.99
Pole-caught American tuna, potatoes, green beans, grape tomatoes, olive oil, Dijon mustard, champagne vinegar, hard boiled eggs, salt and pepper
Coromandel Cuisine of India image

 

Coromandel Cuisine of India

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TANDOORI CHICKEN$21.00
Tandoori chicken, known as the "King of Kebabs," is a renowned Indian delicacy. This succulent dish is prepared by marinating chicken with a harmonious blend of over 36 exquisite spices and creamy yogurt. It is hailed as the ultimate choice for those seeking the finest barbecued chicken. Originating from the illustrious State of Punjab, this dish embodies the pinnacle of culinary craftsmanship. ⚠️ HAS DAIRY⚠️
NOTE: WE SERVE WITH TOMATO MASALA SAUCE (ORANGE COLOR SAUCE ) WHICH HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
SAAG PANEER$20.00
A beloved Punjabi delicacy featuring a delightful combination of fresh spinach and homemade cheese that has stood the test of time. ⚠️ HAS TREE NUTS & DAIRY ⚠️
RAITA$4.50
The renowned Indian yogurt relish, tantalizes the taste buds with its exquisite blend of cucumber, carrot, and cumin. ⚠️ HAS DAIRY ⚠️
Consumer pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quattro Salad$14.00
Arugula, Radicchio, Endive, Frisee, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Caesar$13.00
House made croutons and parmigiano shavings
Fettucine Mitty$22.00
Scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat, in a pink cognac sauce
Nino's image

PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Cheese$17.00
12" Cheese$14.00
Nino's Chicken Special$21.00
Banner pic

 

Antonio's Italian Bistro

971 Boston Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halibut$37.00
Parmesan crusted, baby spinach, chopped tomatoes, beurre blanc, chives
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Lightly battered calamari, served with cherry peppers and fra diavolo
Tiramisu$10.00
Lady fingers, marscapone, rum, coffee liqueur, cocoa
Banner pic

 

The Granola Bar Darien - 1020 Boston Post Road

1020 Boston Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Cheeseburger$19.00
Pat Lafrieda patty, onions, pickles, American cheese, TGB Sauce on toasted brioche with fries
Matcha Latte$4.75
Consumer pic

 

Cucina Daniella

286 Tokeneke Rd., Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe image

 

The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe - Darien

49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien

Avg 4.4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

La Taqueria Darien - 1077 Boston Post Rd

1077 Boston Post Rd, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$14.00
Banner pic

 

Gregorys Coffee - GC43 - Darien, CT

108 Heights Rd, Darien

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Seven Hills image

 

Seven Hills - Sbarro - Darien North

1 Connecticut Turnpike East, Darien

No reviews yet
Banner pic

 

Ten Twenty Post Oyster Bar & Bistro - 1020 Post Road

1020 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

NAYA - Darien Commons

146 Heights Rd, Darien

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
