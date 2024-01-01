Darien restaurants you'll love

Tandoori chicken, known as the "King of Kebabs," is a renowned Indian delicacy. This succulent dish is prepared by marinating chicken with a harmonious blend of over 36 exquisite spices and creamy yogurt. It is hailed as the ultimate choice for those seeking the finest barbecued chicken. Originating from the illustrious State of Punjab, this dish embodies the pinnacle of culinary craftsmanship. ⚠️ HAS DAIRY⚠️

NOTE: WE SERVE WITH TOMATO MASALA SAUCE (ORANGE COLOR SAUCE ) WHICH HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY

