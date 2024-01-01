Darien restaurants you'll love
Must-try Darien restaurants
More about NEAT Coffee
NEAT Coffee
20 Grove Street, Darien
|Popular items
|Not-So-NEAT (Cold Brew Iced Latte)
|$5.50
|Cold Brew
|$5.00
|Mocha
|$6.00
More about Bodega Taco Bar Darien - 980 post road
Bodega Taco Bar Darien - 980 post road
980 post road, darien
|Popular items
|Bodega Original Guacamole
|$11.00
tomato, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, green tabasco, salt, pepper, lime juice
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
black beans, white rice, vegan
|Cochinita Pibil
|$4.75
slow cooked pork, refried beans, pickled red onion, cilantro
More about BARVIDA. Darien
BARVIDA. Darien
879 Post Road, Darien
|Popular items
|The Berry Best
|$9.99
*comes in a 16oz plant-based cup (eco friendly & biodegradable)
BENEFIT: Antioxidants, Energy Boost & Aids Digestion
Organic Brazilian Açaí
Organic Banana
Organic Strawberries
Organic Blueberries
Organic Cold-Pressed Apple Juice
|The Mood Manager
|$12.99
*comes in a 16oz plant-based cup (eco friendly & biodegradable)
BENEFIT: Immunity-Boosting, Increases Energy & Detoxes Heavy Metals
Organic Banana
Organic Pineapple
Organic Blue Spirulina
Organic Almond Butter
Organic Maple
Organic Himalayan Salt
Organic Vanilla
Organic Agave
Organic Cinnamon
Organic Date
Organic Almond Milk
|The Energizer
|$12.99
*comes in a 16oz plant-based cup (eco friendly & biodegradable)
BENEFIT: Energy & Immunity
Organic Banana
Organic Chocolate Protein Powder
Organic Peanut Butter
Organic Granola (gluten free and nut free)
Organic Blueberries
Organic Cinnamon
Organic Himalayan Salt
Organic Almond Milk
More about Seamore's - Darien
Seamore's - Darien
110 Heights Road, Darien
|Popular items
|Seamore's Salad
|$18.00
avocado, crunchy greens, mint, pear, cucumber, cherry tomato, crumbled peanuts, porcini parmesan vinaigrette
|Seamore's Burger
|$18.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
|New England Clam Chowder
|$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
More about Aux Delices - Darien
Aux Delices - Darien
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|Popular items
|Wheatberry Side Salad
|$4.99
Wheatberry, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red grapes, parsley, red wine vinegar, olive oil, shallots
|PS - The Vermonter
|$12.99
Mesclun, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, mandarin oranges, walnuts, blue cheese and maple syrup vinaigrette.
|Case - Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$16.99
Pole-caught American tuna, potatoes, green beans, grape tomatoes, olive oil, Dijon mustard, champagne vinegar, hard boiled eggs, salt and pepper
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
Coromandel Cuisine of India
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|Popular items
|TANDOORI CHICKEN
|$21.00
Tandoori chicken, known as the "King of Kebabs," is a renowned Indian delicacy. This succulent dish is prepared by marinating chicken with a harmonious blend of over 36 exquisite spices and creamy yogurt. It is hailed as the ultimate choice for those seeking the finest barbecued chicken. Originating from the illustrious State of Punjab, this dish embodies the pinnacle of culinary craftsmanship. ⚠️ HAS DAIRY⚠️
NOTE: WE SERVE WITH TOMATO MASALA SAUCE (ORANGE COLOR SAUCE ) WHICH HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
|SAAG PANEER
|$20.00
A beloved Punjabi delicacy featuring a delightful combination of fresh spinach and homemade cheese that has stood the test of time. ⚠️ HAS TREE NUTS & DAIRY ⚠️
|RAITA
|$4.50
The renowned Indian yogurt relish, tantalizes the taste buds with its exquisite blend of cucumber, carrot, and cumin. ⚠️ HAS DAIRY ⚠️
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
|Popular items
|Quattro Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, Radicchio, Endive, Frisee, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette
|Classic Caesar
|$13.00
House made croutons and parmigiano shavings
|Fettucine Mitty
|$22.00
Scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat, in a pink cognac sauce
More about Nino's
PIZZA
Nino's
390 Boston Post Rd, Darien
|Popular items
|16" Cheese
|$17.00
|12" Cheese
|$14.00
|Nino's Chicken Special
|$21.00
More about Antonio's Italian Bistro
Antonio's Italian Bistro
971 Boston Post Road, Darien
|Popular items
|Halibut
|$37.00
Parmesan crusted, baby spinach, chopped tomatoes, beurre blanc, chives
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Lightly battered calamari, served with cherry peppers and fra diavolo
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Lady fingers, marscapone, rum, coffee liqueur, cocoa
More about The Granola Bar Darien - 1020 Boston Post Road
The Granola Bar Darien - 1020 Boston Post Road
1020 Boston Post Road, Darien
|Popular items
|The Cheeseburger
|$19.00
Pat Lafrieda patty, onions, pickles, American cheese, TGB Sauce on toasted brioche with fries
|Matcha Latte
|$4.75
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe - Darien
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe - Darien
49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien
More about La Taqueria Darien - 1077 Boston Post Rd
La Taqueria Darien - 1077 Boston Post Rd
1077 Boston Post Rd, Darien
|Popular items
|Classic
|$14.00
More about Gregorys Coffee - GC43 - Darien, CT
Gregorys Coffee - GC43 - Darien, CT
108 Heights Rd, Darien
More about Seven Hills - Sbarro - Darien North
Seven Hills - Sbarro - Darien North
1 Connecticut Turnpike East, Darien
More about Ten Twenty Post Oyster Bar & Bistro - 1020 Post Road
Ten Twenty Post Oyster Bar & Bistro - 1020 Post Road
1020 Post Road, Darien
More about NAYA - Darien Commons
NAYA - Darien Commons
146 Heights Rd, Darien