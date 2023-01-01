Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Carbonara
Darien restaurants that serve carbonara
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Carbonara
$23.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
The Goose
972 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Bucatini Carbonara
$24.95
Peas, Bacon, Parmesan, White Wine Brown Butter Sauce
More about The Goose
