Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Darien

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast

Darien restaurants that serve carbonara

Consumer pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bucatini Carbonara$24.95
Peas, Bacon, Parmesan, White Wine Brown Butter Sauce
More about The Goose

Browse other tasty dishes in Darien

Pappardelle

Croissants

Salmon Salad

Yogurt Parfaits

Nachos

Chicken Parmesan

Rigatoni

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Darien to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston