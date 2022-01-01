Chicken wraps in Darien
Darien restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Aux Delices
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|Bang Bang Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
chicken, red cabbage, carrots, scallions, cilantro, lime, rice wine vinegar, mustard, sesame oil, sriracha, tamari, peanut butter, garlic, ginger, salt & pepper
|#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.
The Middlesex Club
20 Echo Drive North, Darien
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled chicken w/ Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
|Grilled Chicken Casear Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, red onion, bacon and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla
|Hope Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla