Chicken wraps in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve chicken wraps

#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken image

 

Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
Bang Bang Chicken Wrap$8.99
chicken, red cabbage, carrots, scallions, cilantro, lime, rice wine vinegar, mustard, sesame oil, sriracha, tamari, peanut butter, garlic, ginger, salt & pepper
#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.
More about Aux Delices
The Middlesex Club image

 

The Middlesex Club

20 Echo Drive North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Grilled chicken w/ Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Casear Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, red onion, bacon and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla
Hope Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
More about The Middlesex Club
Item pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Griilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien

