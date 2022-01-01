Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve chili

Bodega Taco Bar Darien

980 post road, darien

Sweet Chili Duck Nachos$12.00
cotija cheese, cranberry-jalapeno salsa
More about Bodega Taco Bar Darien
Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

Vegetarian Chili$11.99
squash, zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, red beans, cheddar, scallions, cumin, cayenne, salt & pepper
More about Aux Delices
Coromandel Cuisine of India

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

CHILI NAAN$5.00
Naan seasoned with chopped green chilies & cilantro
ANDHRA CHILI CHICKEN$15.00
Batter fried chicken tenders tossed with onions, peppers, tomatoes & spices
NOTE: HAS GLUTEN, & SOY
ANDHRA CHILI PANEER$15.00
Batter fried Paneer tenders tossed with onions, peppers, tomatoes & spices
NOTE: HAS GLUTEN, SOY & DAIRY
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

Chili$11.00
Gluten Free
Pork and Beef
Add Cheese $1 Add Raw Onion $1
More about The Goose

