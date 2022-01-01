Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Darien

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast

Darien restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

NEAT Coffee image

 

NEAT Coffee

20 Grove Street, Darien

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
FWS Chocolate Croissant$5.95
More about NEAT Coffee
Item pic

 

Aux Delices - Darien

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant - Chocolate$3.39
More about Aux Delices - Darien

Browse other tasty dishes in Darien

Cake

Spaghetti

Nachos

French Fries

Bruschetta

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Darien to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1904 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston