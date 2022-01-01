Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Chocolate Croissants
Darien restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
NEAT Coffee
20 Grove Street, Darien
Avg 4.2
(276 reviews)
FWS Chocolate Croissant
$5.95
More about NEAT Coffee
Aux Delices - Darien
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
No reviews yet
Croissant - Chocolate
$3.39
More about Aux Delices - Darien
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Cake
Spaghetti
Nachos
French Fries
Bruschetta
Chicken Tenders
Enchiladas
Tuna Salad
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(70 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1904 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(473 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston