Cookies in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Cookies
Darien restaurants that serve cookies
Aux Delices
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie Large
$2.29
More about Aux Delices
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
49 Tokeneke Rd, Darien
Avg 4.4
(68 reviews)
Gingerbread Cookies
$3.50
More about The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Chicken Tenders
Pies
Crispy Chicken
Kale Salad
Burritos
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston