Crispy chicken in Darien

Darien restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

14 Grove St, Darien

Avg 4.3 (1805 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken$17.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese - Chipotle Mayo- Sesame Seed Bun
More about The Goose

