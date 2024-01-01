Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

PAPARAZZI ITALIAN RESTAURANT - DARIEN

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$37.00
More about PAPARAZZI ITALIAN RESTAURANT - DARIEN
Banner pic

 

Antonio's Italian Bistro

971 Boston Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$52.00
Prime center cut, potato gratin, broccoli rabe
More about Antonio's Italian Bistro

