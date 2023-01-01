Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Fish And Chips
Darien restaurants that serve fish and chips
Seamore's - Darien
110 Heights Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Seamore's - Darien
The Goose
972 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$26.95
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod/ French Fries/ Coleslaw/ Tartar Sauce/ Malt Vinegar
More about The Goose
