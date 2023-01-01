Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Darien

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast

Darien restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Seamore's - Darien

110 Heights Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Seamore's - Darien
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$26.95
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod/ French Fries/ Coleslaw/ Tartar Sauce/ Malt Vinegar
More about The Goose

Browse other tasty dishes in Darien

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Marsala

Cookies

Sliders

Hummus

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Burritos

Map

More near Darien to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2284 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston