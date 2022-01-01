Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Darien

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast

Darien restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella$9.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
Nino's image

PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.00
More about Nino's

Browse other tasty dishes in Darien

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Soup

Ravioli

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Penne

Croissants

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Darien to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston