Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Garlic Bread
Darien restaurants that serve garlic bread
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella
$9.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
PIZZA
Nino's
390 Boston Post Rd, Darien
Avg 4.6
(121 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$4.00
More about Nino's
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Soup
Ravioli
Chicken Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Penne
Croissants
Cobb Salad
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston