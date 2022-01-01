Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Darien

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast

Darien restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Aux Delices - Darien

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
PS - Greek Salad$11.99
feta cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives & red wine vinaigrette.
More about Aux Delices - Darien
Consumer pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Greek Panzanella Salad$8.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien

Browse other tasty dishes in Darien

Clams

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Mousse

Nachos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hummus

Quesadillas

Map

More near Darien to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1670 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston