Muffins in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Muffins
Darien restaurants that serve muffins
NEAT Coffee
20 Grove Street, Darien
Avg 4.2
(276 reviews)
Zucchini Cranberry Muffin
$4.00
Morning Glory Muffin
$4.00
Banana Crumb Muffin
$4.00
More about NEAT Coffee
Aux Delices - Darien
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
No reviews yet
Blueberry Muffin
$3.39
More about Aux Delices - Darien
