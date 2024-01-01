Paninis in Darien
Darien restaurants that serve paninis
More about Aux Delices - Darien
Aux Delices - Darien
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|#49 Panini - Chicken Parmesan
|$13.99
Chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
|#76 Panini - Tom Mozzarella
|$13.99
NEW!!! tomato, mozzarella, basil oil and basil leaf, parmesan cheese
|#27 Panini - Cubano
|$13.99
Ham, roasted turkey, pickles, maille dijon mustard and gruyere cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
More about Antonio's Italian Bistro
Antonio's Italian Bistro
971 Boston Post Road, Darien
|Caprese Panini
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
|The Italian Panini
|$16.00
Sopressata, mortadella, prosciutto di parma, romaine, tomato, provolone
|Primavera Panini
|$14.00
Roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini, artichoke, mozzarella