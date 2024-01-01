Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve paninis

Aux Delices - Darien

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

TakeoutDelivery
#49 Panini - Chicken Parmesan$13.99
Chicken cutlet, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
#76 Panini - Tom Mozzarella$13.99
NEW!!! tomato, mozzarella, basil oil and basil leaf, parmesan cheese
#27 Panini - Cubano$13.99
Ham, roasted turkey, pickles, maille dijon mustard and gruyere cheese. ***Sandwiches are heated, unless specified otherwise***
Antonio's Italian Bistro

971 Boston Post Road, Darien

TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Panini$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
The Italian Panini$16.00
Sopressata, mortadella, prosciutto di parma, romaine, tomato, provolone
Primavera Panini$14.00
Roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini, artichoke, mozzarella
