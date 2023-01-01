Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prosciutto in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Prosciutto
Darien restaurants that serve prosciutto
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Capellini Peas & Prosciutto
$24.00
Pink tomato cream sauce
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
PIZZA
Nino's
390 Boston Post Rd, Darien
Avg 4.6
(121 reviews)
12" Prosciutto Arugula
$17.00
More about Nino's
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Croissants
Caesar Salad
Scallops
Pies
Spaghetti
Cookies
Garlic Bread
Salmon Salad
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.1
(40 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2288 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1173 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(495 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston