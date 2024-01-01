Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Darien

Darien restaurants that serve pudding

Aux Delices - Darien

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

Parfait - Rice Pudding$3.99
milk, sugar, rice, eggs, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla extract, heavy cream, stabilizer
More about Aux Delices - Darien
The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

Bread Pudding$10.00
More about The Goose

