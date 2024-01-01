Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Pudding
Darien restaurants that serve pudding
Aux Delices - Darien
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
No reviews yet
Parfait - Rice Pudding
$3.99
milk, sugar, rice, eggs, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla extract, heavy cream, stabilizer
More about Aux Delices - Darien
The Goose
972 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about The Goose
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Clams
Cappuccino
Hummus
Rice Bowls
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Enchiladas
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(81 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.1
(43 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(575 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston