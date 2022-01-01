Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Darien

980 post road, darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tostada$15.00
Salmon al Pastor Salad$17.00
grilled pineapple, cabbage, radish, jicama, toasted petitas, guajillo dressing
More about Bodega Taco Bar Darien
Item pic

 

Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
PS - Salmon & Mango Salad$12.99
roasted salmon, sesame seeds, quinoa, mango, brown rice, currants, shredded carrots,red cabbage, avocado, spinach, soy miso vinaigrette(egg yolk, ginger, garlic, soy, lime juice, rice wine, shiracha, miso paste, oil, honey)
More about Aux Delices
Item pic

 

Coromandel Cuisine of India

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON TIKKA MASLA$31.00
Tandoori grilled salmon in a mild creamy tomato honey sauce
NOTE: HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
TANDOORI SALMON$31.00
Succulent cubes of Salmon delicately marinated & grilled in tandoor
NOTE: WE SERVE WITH TOMATO MASALA SAUCE (ORANGE COLOR SAUCE ) WHICH HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
MEEN TRAVANCORE SALMON$31.00
Salmon marinated with southern spices & herbs, stewed in Travancore sauce.
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
Item pic

 

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Salmon$15.00
Mashed Potato
Salmon$29.00
Grilled over Lentils with Roasted Root Vegetables
Cucumber Brown Butter Sauce
Gluten Free
More about The Goose

