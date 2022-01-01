Salmon in Darien
Darien restaurants that serve salmon
More about Bodega Taco Bar Darien
Bodega Taco Bar Darien
980 post road, darien
|Salmon Tostada
|$15.00
|Salmon al Pastor Salad
|$17.00
grilled pineapple, cabbage, radish, jicama, toasted petitas, guajillo dressing
More about Aux Delices
Aux Delices
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|PS - Salmon & Mango Salad
|$12.99
roasted salmon, sesame seeds, quinoa, mango, brown rice, currants, shredded carrots,red cabbage, avocado, spinach, soy miso vinaigrette(egg yolk, ginger, garlic, soy, lime juice, rice wine, shiracha, miso paste, oil, honey)
More about Coromandel Cuisine of India
Coromandel Cuisine of India
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|SALMON TIKKA MASLA
|$31.00
Tandoori grilled salmon in a mild creamy tomato honey sauce
NOTE: HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
|TANDOORI SALMON
|$31.00
Succulent cubes of Salmon delicately marinated & grilled in tandoor
NOTE: WE SERVE WITH TOMATO MASALA SAUCE (ORANGE COLOR SAUCE ) WHICH HAS TREE NUTS, HONEY & DAIRY
|MEEN TRAVANCORE SALMON
|$31.00
Salmon marinated with southern spices & herbs, stewed in Travancore sauce.