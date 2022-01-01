Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$30.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Zucchini Noodles
More about The Goose

