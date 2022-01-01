Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp scampi in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Shrimp Scampi
Darien restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$30.00
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
The Goose
972 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$28.00
Zucchini Noodles
More about The Goose
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Tuna Salad
Avocado Toast
Penne
Croissants
Pies
French Fries
Short Ribs
Chicken Parmesan
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1834 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(928 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(297 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(450 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston