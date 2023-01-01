Tiramisu in Darien

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Tiramisu$11.00
mascarpone cream divided by three layers of espresso- soaked sponge cake and
dusted with cocoa powder
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Nino's

