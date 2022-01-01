Darien restaurants you'll love
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien
8025 S Cass Ave, Darien
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.39
hand-cut tortilla strips, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, BBQ Pulled Pork & Chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
|NO DISPOSABLES NEEDED
We will not include any napkins, wetnaps, or silverware with your order.
|The Sampler- 2 Meats
|$19.99
Choice of pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken, pulled chicken, beef brisket, 3 ribs, 3 winglets, 3 chicken strips, rib tips, fried catfish & choice of BBQ sauce. *Ribs can only be selected once.
Padrino's Pizza
7532 Cass Avenue, Darien
|Popular items
|Padrino's Pizza (Home Special)
|$12.00
dough, home made tomato sauce, cooked ham, cheese, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, pepperoni
|Pizza Capricosa
|$9.00
dough, home made tomato sauce, cooked ham, cheese, mushrooms
|Calzone
|$10.00
dough, home made tomato sauce, cooked ham, cheese, mushrooms
9 Muses Bar & Grill
315 S. Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shawarma Pita
|$14.00
Halal chicken shawarma, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita
|3 Spreads
|$13.00
Tzatziki, hummus, tirokafteri (Spicy Feta)
|Plates
Choice of meat served with a side salad, pita, tzatziki, and your choice of side