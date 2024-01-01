Dario's Restaurant - 2829 Bridgeway
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2829 Bridgeway, Sausalito CA 94965
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pig in a Pickle BBQ - Corte Madera
No Reviews
341 Corte Madera Town Center Corte Madera, CA 94925
View restaurant
San Korean kitchen - 2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E UNIT C
No Reviews
2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E SAN RAFAEL, CA 94901
View restaurant
Fieldwork Brewing - Corte Madera
No Reviews
107 Corte Madera Town Center Corte Madera, CA 94925
View restaurant
Chika - Mill Valley
No Reviews
800 Redwood Highway #801, Strawberry Village Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurant