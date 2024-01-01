Go
A map showing the location of Dario's Restaurant - 2829 BridgewayView gallery

Dario's Restaurant - 2829 Bridgeway

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2829 Bridgeway

Sausalito, CA 94965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2829 Bridgeway, Sausalito CA 94965

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Boca Pizzeria - Corte Madera
orange starNo Reviews
1544 redwood highway Corte madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext
Pig in a Pickle BBQ - Corte Madera
orange starNo Reviews
341 Corte Madera Town Center Corte Madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext
San Korean kitchen - 2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E UNIT C
orange starNo Reviews
2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E SAN RAFAEL, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - Corte Madera
orange starNo Reviews
107 Corte Madera Town Center Corte Madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext
Chika - Mill Valley
orange starNo Reviews
800 Redwood Highway #801, Strawberry Village Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
707 Redwood Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sausalito

Sushi Ran
orange star4.3 • 2,514
107 Caledonia St Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext
Joinery
orange star4.6 • 2,469
300 Turney Street Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext
Copita Tequileria y Comida
orange star4.1 • 2,425
739 Bridgeway 2a Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees Sausalito
orange star4.3 • 481
1201 Bridgeway Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext
Bump Bar
orange star5.0 • 9
302 Caledonia Street Sausalito, CA 94965
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sausalito

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (758 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dario's Restaurant - 2829 Bridgeway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston