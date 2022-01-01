Go
Toast

Darkhorse Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

1113 noble street

No reviews yet

Location

1113 noble street

anniston AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar in Anniston, Alabama features 29 HDTV'S, 6 Professional Brunswick Billiard tables, 6 Electronic dartboards, 16 beers on tap, an extensive beer and liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week! Ask about our daily events, lunch and drink specials! We offer dine-in, take out and curb side delivery services. Delivery available through Doordash and Oxfordtogo.com

PURE Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hubbard’s Off Main

No reviews yet

Southern Dining in a Historic Setting. We offer savory food and a wide selection of wine, craft beers, and cocktails.

Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford

No reviews yet

Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford is a local restaurant dedicated to our community, quality ingredients, supreme taste, and customizable options. We hope you enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston