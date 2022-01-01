7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170
Open today 7:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170
Plano, TX 75024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170, Plano TX 75024
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Legacy Hall
Your new obsession: fresh Belgian Liege Waffles made from scratch
Legacy Hall
Food Hall
Legacy Hall
Neapolitan-certified pizza baked to perfection in a fiery oven
Legacy Hall
A fusion of modern and contemporary Indian cuisine