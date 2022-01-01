Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

Go
3300 Gate City Blvd

Popular Items

Baby Back BBQ Pork Ribs (Full Slab)$26.99
Fall-off-the-bone tender Baby Back ribs, slowly cooked, then finished over a hickory-fired frill & basted with Darryl's Signature BBQ sauce & honey for unequaled tenderness & great taste.
Baby Back BBQ Pork Ribs (Half Slab)$21.99
Fall-off-the-bone tender Baby Back ribs, slowly cooked, then finished over a hickory-fired frill & basted with Darryl's Signature BBQ sauce & honey for unequaled tenderness & great taste.
Bacon & Cheese Potato Skins$10.99
Jumbo bakers are crisp friend & stuffed with cheddar & pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, scallions & broiled to perfection. Served with sour cream.
Wood Grilled Salmon$18.99
Grilled & Basted with lemon-dill butter.
Barbecue Half Chicken$13.99
Slow Roasted & Grilled. Basted with our signature Darryl's BBQ Sauce
Smoked Wings$11.99
A full pound (8 on average) of spice-rubbed, Applewood smoked jumbo wings. We serve them Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, or spicy Thai Sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
House Salad$3.99
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, & shredded cheese. Served with your choice of any signature dressing.
Shrimp & Grits$15.99
Tender shrimp sautéed with garlic, diced tomatoes & scallions. Served over a big, creamy bowl of cheese stone ground grits & finished in a Tasso ham gravy.
Adam & Eve Darryl's Classic Beef Rib (6-Bone)$32.99
Beef rib is roasted low & slow until fork tender, basted with our signature BBQ sauce.
Sweet Tea$2.99
Location

3300 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
