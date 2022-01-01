Go
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, the intersection of friends, food, and music, serves up great southern comfort food and signature cocktails with a side of some of the best live jazz, rhythm, & blues in Boston.

604 Columbus Ave

Popular Items

Cajun Roasted Salmon$24.00
8 oz salmon filet, blackened, served with your choice of two sides.
Neighborhood Combo Meal$16.50
Enjoy your favorite meat, side dish, and mini cornbread muffins.
Fried Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Buttermilk waffle topped with Glorified chicken. Chose between our classic with maple syrup or our red velvet with cream cheese icing
Grandma's Carrot Cake$10.00
Three-Layer Spice Cake Baked with Carrots, Fruit, and Nuts, Frosted with Cream Cheese Icing
Country Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
Double fried jumbo wings served with or without our house sauces, (10) pieces
Cajun Fries$6.00
Bob's Glorified Catfish$23.00
Blackened or Fried 8oz. filet served with a choice of two sides
Cornbread Basket$6.00
Mini corn bread muffins served with honey butter, (6) pieces
Collard Greens$6.00
Mac & Cheese$6.00
604 Columbus Ave

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Five Horses Tavern

Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located on Columbus Avenue in Boston’s historic South End. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch. Our bar offers a wide variety of craft beers from around the world, boasting 40 draft beers, 60 bottles, signature cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list. Guests can enjoy dining on one of the largest patios in the South End.

Emma's Pizza

The area's best thincrust pizza for decades!

Yunnan Kitchen

Boston first authentic Dian cuisine. 波士顿的第一家滇菜餐厅，主打特色滇菜系列菜品.

Upper Crust - South End

Come in and enjoy!

