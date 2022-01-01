Go
Dartcor

eat well. live long.

8 Campus Drive

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Build Your Own Omelet$3.95
Build Your Own Salad$6.95
Southwest Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
fajita seasoned slow braised chicken | peppers | onions | shredded monterey + cheddar cheese | buttery crispy tortilla | salsa + sour cream
Polar Seltzer - Lime$2.25
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich$6.95
Fresh Cut Fries$2.75
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$7.95
chopped romaine & mixed greens | grilled chicken | hardboiled egg | bacon | cherry tomatoes | roasted carrots | cucumbers | local fresh mozzarella | balsamic dressing
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$6.95
Turkey Avocado Wrap$7.95
Maple sliced turkey breast | ripe avocado | pepper jack cheese | greens | ripe tomato | chipotle mayo | white wrap
Location

8 Campus Drive

Parsippany NJ

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 10:10 am, 10:11 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:10 am, 10:11 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:10 am, 10:11 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:10 am, 10:11 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:10 am, 10:11 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
