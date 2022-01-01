Go
Classic Italian Hero$8.95
Black Forest Ham | Capicola | Genoa Salami | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Vine Ripened Tomato | Red Onion | Oil & Vinegar | Oregano | Hero Roll
Chicken Salad$7.95
chicken salad / hickory smoked bacon / avocado / shredded lettuce / jersey tomato / toasted brioche
Grilled Cheese$7.95
American Cheese / Honey Crisp Apples /Ham/Multi Grain
Build Your Own Omelet$7.95
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$7.95
BLT$8.95
Hickory Smoked Bacon / Shredded Lettuce / Jersey Tomatoes / Mayo / Toasted Multigrain
Loaded Cobb Salad$7.95
chopped romaine / hard boiled egg / bleu cheese / cherry tomatoes / shredded carrots / crumbled bacon / balsamic dressing
Spinach Salad$8.50
baby spinach / Toasted Almonds/ Bacon/ Honey Crisp Apples/Bacon/ Balsamic
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.50
Roasted Chicken/ crisp romaine / shaved parmesan / cherry tomatoes / homemade croutons / Caesar dressing

800 Connecticut Ave

Norwalk CT

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
