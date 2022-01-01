Go
Main picView gallery

Dartcor - Basking Ridge

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

100 Allen Rd

Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed

Location

100 Allen Rd, Basking Ridge NJ 07920

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lombardi Pizza Co.
orange star4.6 • 2,436
1958 Washington Valley Rd Martinsville, NJ 08836
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Bridgewater Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1023 US Highway Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View restaurantnext
Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria - Bernardsville
orange starNo Reviews
88 Morristown Rd Bernardsville, NJ 07924
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini & Nicoletta NJ
orange star4.3 • 738
107 Morristown Rd Bernardsville, NJ 07924
View restaurantnext
Social Restaurant - Social
orange starNo Reviews
156 North Gaston Avenue Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
Alfonsos Family Trattoria & Gourmet Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
99-101 Main Street Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Basking Ridge

Bridgewater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dartcor - Basking Ridge

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston