Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!
4 Apollo Drive
No reviews yet
Popular Items
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$8.25
White wrap, roasted chicken, romaine, parmesan, chopped croutons, caesar dressing
Build Your Own Grain Bowl
Quinoa Based Bowl
Deep River Black Truffle
$1.60
Coca Cola
$1.65
Turkey Chipotle
$8.95
Ciabatta bread, roasted ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo
Vitamin Water Kiwi
$2.25
Santa Fe Turkey
$9.35
White bread, american cheese, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, basil pesto mayo
Diet Coke
$1.65
Snapple Iced Tea
$1.50
Almond Joy
$1.75
Location
4 Apollo Drive
Whippany NJ
Sunday
Closed
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
Closed
Wednesday
Closed
Thursday
Closed
Friday
Closed
Saturday
Closed
