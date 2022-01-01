Go
Toast

Dartcor

Come in and enjoy!

299 Jefferson Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Navel Orange$1.00
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich$6.00
BLT$5.00
applewood smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | mayonnaise | griddled multigrain bread
Eggs - Any Style (each)$0.50
Grilled Chicken Cobb$6.75
grilled chicken breast | romaine | applewood smoked bacon | hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | avocado | house-made croutons | crumbled bleu | honey mustard dressing
Build Your Own Sandwich$5.50
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.50
Snapple Lemon Iced Tea$1.95
Saratoga Springs Water 16.9 oz$1.25
Cup of Ice
See full menu

Location

299 Jefferson Rd

Parsippany NJ

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dhaba Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

G's Famous Pizza / Tahini Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Palermo's Pizza

No reviews yet

You've tried the rest, now try the best! Whether you're looking for some Authentic Italian pizza, or some of the best Italian dishes in the neighborhood, Palermo's is the place to be! It's about time Parsippany had an Authentic Pizzeria!

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston