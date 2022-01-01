Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!
208 Harbor Drive
Location
208 Harbor Drive
Stamford CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Beer Garden at Shippan Landing
Come in and enjoy!
Mobile TBird
Come in and enjoy!
21 Harbor Point Rd
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
MEXICUE
Come in and enjoy!