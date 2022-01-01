Go
Dartcor

56 Livingston Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap with Bufflo Sauce$6.95
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, and Bleu Cheese Dressing
Build Your Own Cold Sandwich$6.95
Build Your Own Salad$6.95
Eggs Build Your Own Breakfast Omelet$3.95
Two Cage-Free Eggs w/ your choice of Cheese
Eggs Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
House Salad$5.95
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, & Carrots tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad$7.95
Local Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg on Crisp Romaine
Build Your Own Hot Sandwich$6.95
Can - Diet Coke$1.50
Chicken Fingers$2.00
Crisp Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders (each)
Location

Roseland NJ

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
