Dartcor

Come in and enjoy.

600 Steamboat Road

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Melt Grill Station, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Roll$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Roll
Build your own Omelette$6.95
Coffee Hot 16oz$2.55
Grill Station Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich$5.95
Build Your Own Salad$6.95
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$6.95
All Deli Meats are Boars Head
Fries Fresh cut$3.50
Chicken Quesadilla-Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, served with sour cream and salsa$8.79
Chicken Quesadilla-Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, served with sour cream and salsa
Location

600 Steamboat Road

Greenwich CT

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Kissaki Greenwich

At Kissaki we believe in honoring and sharing traditional Japanese cuisine with the world. The restaurant roots itself in Omakase Sushi and Kaiseki tradition and bases its dishes in mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality.

Eastend

New American Restaurant.

HINOKI

Hinoki unites relaxed tapas-style Asian cuisine known as Izakaya with an exclusive chef's table experience known as Omakase in a casual, fine dining atmosphere on Greenwich Avenue in Connecticut.

Abis

Come in and enjoy!

