Go
Toast

Daru

Come in and enjoy!

1451 Maryland Avenue NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Naan$3.00
Bread Basket$10.00
Naan, Garlic Naan, Herb Laccha Paratha
Paneer Pesto Tikka$16.00
Basil, Green Apple, Honey
Side Black Daal Burrata$8.00
Lentil, Asofetida, Kashmiri Chili, Ghee, Served with Basmati Rice
Wild Mushroom Biriyani$17.00
Cremini, Button, Shiitake, Mace, Cardamom Served with Dill & Celery Raita
Za'tar & Olive Oil Naan$4.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.00
Onion, Tomato Masala, Fenugreek, Served with Basmati Rice
Garlic Naan$4.00
Side Baigan Bhartha$8.00
Smoked eggplant, Onion, Ginger, Cilantro, Served with Basmati Rice
Murgh Makhani$18.00
Tandoori chicken, Spiced Tomato, White Pepper, Jaggery, served with Basmati Rice
See full menu

Location

1451 Maryland Avenue NE

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lydia On H

No reviews yet

Malawian chef and mixologist Victor Chizinga brings a taste of his native African country to H Street NE in the two-level space that formerly housed Halftime Sports Bar. Lydia on H pays homage to his late mother, and her recipes for curry chicken and cabbage are early best sellers. Cherished vacations in the Caribbean, namely Jamaica, also inspire a menu filled with riffs on rum punch, jerk chicken wings and sandwiches, salmon fritters, and four-hour braised oxtail with jollof rice. A second-level lounge with live jazz will soon be joined by a speakeasy and tropical patio out back in the spring.

Wasted Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KitchenCray - DC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mozzeria DC

No reviews yet

Enjoy an authentic Neopalitan pizza with us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston