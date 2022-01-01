Go
Darwin's Ltd.

Coffee, Sandwiches, Community

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

31 Putnam Ave

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
Iced Coffee
Mt. Auburn$13.50
Antibiotic/hormone-free turkey, swiss, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, herb vinaigrette on sourdough
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
Coffee
Harvard$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
Iced Latté
Cookies.$2.35
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
