Das Bierhalle

Where Every Day is Oktoberfest!

9527 Harford Rd • $$

Avg 4 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Curry Ketchup
Old Bay Sausage$11.50
Bratwurst$11.50
1L Pickle Bloody$8.00
$18 64oz Fill on ANY DRAFT (Bring Your Own Growler)$18.00
Sausage Sampler$23.50
Choose any combo of 3 sausages and 3 dipping sauces. Comes with sauerkraut, no buns
Old Bay Sausage$10.00
1L Reg Bloody$6.00
64oz Growler PLUS Fill ($20)$26.00
Haus Salad$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9527 Harford Rd

Parkville MD

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
