Das Cafe
Breakfast and lunch done as only Germans can do it. Homemade soups, sausages, brats, fresh salads and desserts that speak of another time. Come in and enjoy!
33 n main • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
33 n main
Spring city UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:50 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:50 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:50 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:50 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roots 89 Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Stanley's Triangle Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Roy's Pizza & Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
The Corner Station Deli
A small town deli with fresh and delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and signature drinks. A 1924 original car service station turned deli and co-op located right on highway 89. Come give us a try and experience the nostalgia and great food for yourself!