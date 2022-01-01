Go
Toast

Das Cafe

Breakfast and lunch done as only Germans can do it. Homemade soups, sausages, brats, fresh salads and desserts that speak of another time. Come in and enjoy!

33 n main • $

Avg 4.9 (649 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Takeout

Location

33 n main

Spring city UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roots 89 Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stanley's Triangle Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roy's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Corner Station Deli

No reviews yet

A small town deli with fresh and delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and signature drinks. A 1924 original car service station turned deli and co-op located right on highway 89. Come give us a try and experience the nostalgia and great food for yourself!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston