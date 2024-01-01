Das Flipperhaus - 4835 Granite Drive
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Location
4835 Granite Drive, Rocklin CA 95677
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teddy Boba - Rocklin - 5406 Crossings Dr, #103
No Reviews
5406 Crossings Dr, #103 Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurant
39 Beach Hut Deli - 39 Rocklin Crossing (Sierra College & I-80)
No Reviews
5406 Crossings Drive Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurant
14 Beach Hut Deli - 14 Rocklin (5 Star)
4.1 • 263
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rocklin
Icing On The Cupcake - Rocklin - 6839 Lonetree Blvd
4.2 • 461
6839 Lonetree Blvd Rocklin, CA 95765
View restaurant
14 Beach Hut Deli - 14 Rocklin (5 Star)
4.1 • 263
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurant