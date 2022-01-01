Das Stein Haus
Spokane's premier destination for home cooked German cusine
1812 West Francis Avenue
Location
1812 West Francis Avenue
Spokane WA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
5 North Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
Located in an old service station, Lost Boys' is committed to great food, tasty beverages and amazing service! Come in and get lost with us!
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
Seasoning is our signature!
The Screaming Yak
Come in and enjoy!