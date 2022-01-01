Go
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine

Dash and Joey’s Gourmet Smoothies and Juices, is Logan County’s healthiest meal alternative. We specialize in smoothies and juices made from the finest and freshest fruits and vegetables.

210 West Columbus Avenue

Popular Items

Goodfellas$8.99
Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana blended with milk topped with granola and banana.
Legally Blonde$7.49
Banana, coffee, honey, cocoa powder, granola, peanut butter, choice of protein
CLUELESS$6.99
Banana, almond milk, peanut butter, graham cracker, vanilla, chocolate chips
Sweet Home Alabama$7.49
Mango, pineapple, Greek yogurt, orange juice, chia seeds, choice of protein
Koza$7.49
Chocolate chips, banana, Greek yogurt, peanut butter, almond milk, choice of protein
Titanic$9.25
Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Dates, Peanut Butter blended with milk topped with granola, banana and strawberries
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS$7.99
Pineapple, banana, apple, almond milk, Greek yogurt, spinach, spirulina
Mango$5.99
Die Hard$7.99
Blueberries, strawberries, granola, choice of protein, peanut butter, spinach, Greek yogurt, milk
Make your own Smoothie$7.49
Location

Bellefontaine OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
