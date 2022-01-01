Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
737 Diamond Street
Popular Items
Location
737 Diamond Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Firefly Restaurant
Tuesday to Saturday 5pm to 8pm
Birch & Rye
Modern Russian Kitchen
Inle Burmese Cuisine
Casual Burmese Cuisine!
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco
Come in and enjoy!