Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

737 Diamond Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado (Roll)$10.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Sakura Blossom$15.00
salmon, mango, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tobiko and bonito flakes
49ers$16.00
snow crab & avocado; topped with salmon & thin slices of lemon
Wakame$7.00
seaweed salad
Gyoza$9.00
6pcs of pan fried pork pot stickers
Avocado (Roll)$7.00
White Rice$2.50
Dragon$16.00
shrimp tempura & cucumber roll; topped with eel & avocado
Super Negi Toro$13.00
5pc, shiso, fatty tuna, scallion, takuwan
Location

737 Diamond Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
