Dashi
Asian + Latin
FRENCH FRIES
1262 Remount Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1262 Remount Road
North Charleston SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nippitaty Distillery
Handcrafted spirits and cocktails
Southern Roots Smokehouse
Support your Roots! Order delicious BBQ fresh from our smoker!
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
Locally owned American Eclectic diner style spot!
Three Sirens - Park Circle
Come in and enjoy!