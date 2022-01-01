Go
Toast

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery has Our Core Menu, Along with Daily Specials that Change Weekly!

522 Wando Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SPICY PORK BELLY RAMEN$18.00
12-Hour Pork Broth, Five Spice Pork Belly, Tare, Golden Mountain, Sambal, Sriracha, Spicy Chili Crisp (*Contains Peanuts), Seasonal Veggies and Sun Alkaline Noodles. Finished with Kimchi, Scallion, Cilantro, Fried Egg
CHICKEN THAI CURRY NOODLES$19.00
Thai Curry Sauce with Chili Marinated Fried Chicken, Broccoli, Sweet Peppers, Cabbage and Sun Alkaline Noodles.. Finished with Oaxaca Cheese, Sambal Aioli, Fresh Herbs and a Lime
**CURRY CONTAINS FISH
3 Mini Birria Tacos$10.00
Toasted Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Ancho Braised Pork Shoulder and Oaxaca Cheese. Served with a Side of Guiajillo Dipping Broth And Chipotle Crema
Mac & Cheese Bites$7.00
Fried Macaroni and Gouda Cheese Balls.
DUCK RAMEN$18.00
12-Hour Pork Broth, Duck Confit, Crispy Pork Belly, Sun Alkaline Noodles, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallion, Fried Egg.
STEAMED BUN$4.50
Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
2 STEAMED BUNS$9.00
Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
Basket of Fries$5.00
Basket of French Fries. Ketchup available in brewery.
THAI WINGS
Whole Wings, Chili Marinade, Tare, Asian BBQ Sauce, Sambal Aioli, Peanuts, Pickled Carrots, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish. GF
Chicken Finger Basket$8.00
Breaded Chicken Tenderloins, French Fries.
See full menu

Location

522 Wando Lane

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Two Blokes Brewing

No reviews yet

Online orders can be placed at any time and will be available to pick up at the brewery daily.
Hours:
Mon-Thurs 4-9PM
Friday 3-9PM
Saturday 12-9PM
Sunday 12-8PM
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOUR TIPS GO DIRECTLY TO THE BEERTENDER (NOT MANAGEMENT) SO PLEASE BE GENEROUS ESPECIALLY IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES.

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Belle Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy beer, wine, charcuterie, & small plates.

BoxCar Betty's

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston