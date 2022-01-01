Go
Toast

Dat Dog

Come in and enjoy!

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

601 Frenchmen Street • $

Avg 4.2 (1445 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

601 Frenchmen Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saint John

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SukhoThai New Orleans

No reviews yet

Classical Thai Cuisine - uncompromising authenticity, bold Thai spices, healthy ingredients. From seafood specialties to dazzling noodles to vegan favorites, we have something to please everyone.

Sylvain

No reviews yet

Sylvain is an unruly southern bistro for locals in the French Quarter with inspired cocktails that riff on the classics. Here, we laugh loudly, shoot whiskey and linger amongst friends old and new.

The Rambler

No reviews yet

Cheers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston