Ever since Datz’s opening on January 28, 2009, it has been a revolving door of invention and reinvention. In it’s current state, Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads.

Datz also offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Tampa and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees.
In 2013, Datz became part of restaurant group with the addition of a whimsical, scratch bakery next door, Dough with Owners Roger and Suzanne Perry at the helm.
In 2014, Datz Restaurant Group added Roux to the mix, an upscale New Orleans-style kitchen with a South Tampa twist.
Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and FYI.
Popular Items

Best Salad Ever$14.00
Mixed greens, crisp apples, shredded white cheddar, candied pecans and bacon, served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.
Put a Steak In It$19.00
Seared steak, mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied pecans, tomatoes and red onion. Served with sweet Italian vinaigrette.
The El Reno$13.00
Two Brasstown® grass-fed patties, American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
Waffles N' Tweet$19.00
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, honeyed-pecan butter, served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans.
I'm Not Hungry - Chicken Tenders$10.00
Boneless fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Birds of a Feather$13.00
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Location

2616 S MacDill Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
