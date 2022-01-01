Go
Whimsical, refreshing and delightfully sweet, Dough is the candy-coated sister to the iconic Tampa restaurant Datz. But don’t let its persona fool you. This sugar-scented heaven is producing Tampa’s most swoon worthy sweets.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • DONUTS

2602 S MacDill Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1829 reviews)

Popular Items

Holiday Cookie Assortment, 1 pound$19.95
The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 20-24 cookies.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2602 S MacDill Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
