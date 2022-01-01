Daughter's Diner
Daughter's Diner is a modern take on a classic diner. We use the best ingredients available, but try not to make a fuss about it. #keepitlocal
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
326 23rd St Ste D. • $$
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
