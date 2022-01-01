Go
Daughter's Diner

Daughter's Diner is a modern take on a classic diner. We use the best ingredients available, but try not to make a fuss about it. #keepitlocal

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

326 23rd St Ste D. • $$

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)

Popular Items

Beast Mode$13.25
Housemade pork sausage patty, souffléd egg, pickled onions, brie on an everything Boichik bagel w/ side salad
Sloppy Sally$14.25
Chopped roasted chicken, watercress dijionnaise, on a soft bun w/ side salad
Princess Pancakes$13.75
Served w/ raspberry jam, almond marzipan, bacon or sausage, and toast
Blow Pop$0.25
2 Eggs Any Style$12.99
Served w/ hash browns, bacon or sausage, and toast
Gnocchi Tots$10.50
served w/ sour cream, green onions, & bacon
French French Toast$13.75
Griddled, custard soaked pan de mie bread served w/ honey roasted fruit and bacon or sausage
Fries$4.99
Fancy Salt
Green Smoothie$8.75
Apple, banana, date, oatmeal, spinach, almond milk
Burrito del Güero$13.50
Breakfast burrito of hash browns, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, jalapeños, sour cream and hot sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

326 23rd St Ste D.

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
