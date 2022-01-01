Dave’s Long Pond Pub
Dave's Long Pond Pub
510 Long Pond Rd
Location
510 Long Pond Rd
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
This is what happy tastes like!
California Rollin II
Voted Rochester, NY's Best sushi! Rolling up fresh sushi daily and we aim to serve only the freshest, most tantalizing cuisine to our customers. If you like sushi, you'll love it here! California Rollin' Sushi Bar... EAT IT RAW!
Schooner's Riverside Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Sips Coffee & Cafe
Sips is a locally owned & operated, family run business. It was established in 2005 with the simple vision of bringing people together over a good cup of coffee & conversation. Pop on in to enjoy a fresh, locally roasted cup of coffee and a scratch made baked goodie, or try a crispy, melty panini & a made to order salad.