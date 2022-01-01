Davenport restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Adler's
113 Ambersweet Way, Davenport
Popular items
HAND CUT FRIES
|$4.25
Fresh, hand cut Idaho potatoes fried to perfection
|TWITTY
|$8.00
Caramelized Pineapple, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo.
|Wings (Dozen)
|$14.00
12 jumbo chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese.
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ovation Bistro & Bar
7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven
Popular items
|POTATO SKINS
|$14.59
6 potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon and chicves, served with our sour cream and choice of house-smoked chicken, beef or pork.
|SPICY SWEET SALMON
|$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
|ENCORE PASTA
|$14.99
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Ovation Bistro & Bar
42605 HWY 27, Davenport
Popular items
|WINGS
|$13.59
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
|6OZ SIRLOIN
|$13.90
Seasoned and seared
|SPICY SWEET SALMON
|$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
45653 HWY 27, Davenport
Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Pizzanos Pizza Davenport
?126 California Blvd, DAVENPORT