Davenport restaurants you'll love

Davenport restaurants
Toast
  Davenport

Must-try Davenport restaurants

Adler's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Adler's

113 Ambersweet Way, Davenport

Avg 4.9 (1167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HAND CUT FRIES$4.25
Fresh, hand cut Idaho potatoes fried to perfection
TWITTY$8.00
Caramelized Pineapple, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo.
Wings (Dozen)$14.00
12 jumbo chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese.
Ovation Bistro & Bar image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ovation Bistro & Bar

7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven

Avg 4.7 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POTATO SKINS$14.59
6 potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon and chicves, served with our sour cream and choice of house-smoked chicken, beef or pork.
SPICY SWEET SALMON$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
ENCORE PASTA$14.99
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Ovation Bistro & Bar

42605 HWY 27, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$13.59
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
6OZ SIRLOIN$13.90
Seasoned and seared
SPICY SWEET SALMON$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

45653 HWY 27, Davenport

Avg 3.8 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Blue Marlin Grille

1115 Aloha Blvd, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Blue Marlin Grille
Pizzanos Pizza Davenport

?126 California Blvd, DAVENPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
