Davenport bars & lounges you'll love

More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
Ovation Bistro & Bar
7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven
|Popular items
|SPICY SWEET SALMON
|$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
|ENCORE PASTA
|$14.99
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
|PRIMETIME BURGER
|$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
Ovation Bistro & Bar
42605 HWY 27, Davenport
|Popular items
|6OZ SIRLOIN
|$13.90
Seasoned and seared
|SPICY SWEET SALMON
|$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
|FULL RIBS
|$21.59
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
45653 HWY 27, Davenport
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)