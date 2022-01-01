Davenport bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Davenport

Ovation Bistro & Bar image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ovation Bistro & Bar

7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven

Avg 4.7 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY SWEET SALMON$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
ENCORE PASTA$14.99
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
PRIMETIME BURGER$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
Ovation Bistro & Bar image

 

Ovation Bistro & Bar

42605 HWY 27, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6OZ SIRLOIN$13.90
Seasoned and seared
SPICY SWEET SALMON$18.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
FULL RIBS$21.59
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

45653 HWY 27, Davenport

Avg 3.8 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

